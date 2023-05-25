Illawarra Mercury
Ponzi conwoman Melissa Caddick is dead, coroner finds

By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:01am
Melissa Caddick vanished in November 2020, three months before her right foot washed up on a South Coast beach.
More than two years after conwoman Melissa Caddick mysteriously vanished and her foot washed up on a South Coast beach, a coroner has found she died.

