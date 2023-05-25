Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Vaccinations for kids need to more than double as flu cases explode amid fifth COVID wave

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Only about 13.5 per cent of the kids in the age groups most at risk from the flu are vaccinated this year.
Only about 13.5 per cent of the kids in the age groups most at risk from the flu are vaccinated this year.

Flu cases are exploding and Australia is now in its fifth wave of COVID-19, as viruses hit schools, child care centres and workplaces around the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.