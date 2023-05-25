Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart speaks from the heart

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 25 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart spoke from the heart in her inaugural speech in parliament, mentioning the passing of her parents and her struggles to become a mother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.