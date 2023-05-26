FEATURE PROPERTY
BED 8 | BATH 4 | CAR 4
This is a rare opportunity to secure a block of flats that is ideally positioned within walking distance to Windang Beach and Lake Illawarra.
Set on 670sqm and zoned R2, the property includes four two-bedroom flats that feature open living areas, modern kitchens and appliances, polished floors, internal laundries and private rear courtyards.
Built in wardrobes, air-conditioning and off-street parking are also available.
A much sought after cash positive return, the property is currently fully leased with an approx. annual return of $97,760.
It offers an astute investor a great opportunity to secure these solid well-built, renovated and immaculately presented block of flats.
Positioned in the popular beach and lakeside suburb of Windang the occupants will have surfing, fishing, boating and more on their doorstep - a fantastic lifestyle.
It is within easy walking distance through the sand dunes of Windang Beach, and centrally located to Lake Illawarra, golf course, shops, schools and transport.
Wollongong CBD, both public and private hospitals along with the University of Wollongong are also only a short drive away.
This is a strategic investment opportunity. Contact Lou Niceski from Elders Real Estate Wollongong today and schedule your private inspection.
