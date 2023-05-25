Motor vehicle accidents - what am I entitled to? Advertising Feature

Jeanette Woollacott, senior associate and accredited specialist personal injury lawyer at Turner Freeman's Wollongong office. Picture supplied

If you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident in NSW you may be entitled to compensation.

On December 1, 2017, the NSW Government introduced a new compulsory third party (CTP) Green Slip scheme to better support people injured on NSW roads.



The new scheme is focused on early support and recovery and applies to people who are injured in a motor accident on or after December 1, 2017.

Who can claim?

Almost anyone who is injured in a motor accident in NSW can claim benefits, including drivers and passengers, motorcycle riders and their pillion passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists.



This is regardless of whether you were at fault in causing the accident, or if no one was at fault in causing the accident.



The injury can be physical or psychological.

You must make your claim within three months of the accident. To receive back pay you must make a claim within 28 days.

If you were involved in an accident during work time, you will need to make a workers compensation claim against your employer's workers compensation insurer.

What benefits can I claim?

If your accident happened on or after April 1, 2023, you can claim up to 52 weeks of benefits for weekly income support while you are unfit or partially fit for work (even if you are self-employed), reasonable and necessary medical and treatment expenses and paid domestic and personal care if you need help while you recover.



For accidents that happened between December 1, 2017 and March 31, 2023, you will be entitled to these benefits for 26 weeks.

Ambulance and hospital fees are covered by a 'Fund Levy', funded by CTP green slip premiums. The fees are paid regardless of fault, and you don't need to make a claim for these costs to be covered by the levy.

If you have more than a minor injury (now called a 'threshold injury') and you were not wholly or mostly at fault, you will receive treatment and care benefits for life and weekly income support payments for up to five years.



You may also be entitled to damages under common law, including damages for pain and suffering (non-economic loss) and damages for past and future wage loss (economic loss).

You can't claim for the cost of damage to vehicles or property in the CTP scheme. These may be covered under your comprehensive car insurance policy.



Otherwise, you will need to claim your costs directly from the at fault driver.

It is important to seek legal advice early as strict time limits apply for motor vehicle accidents.

