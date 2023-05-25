Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'Phenomenal' whale super highway passes the Illawarra, Shoalhaven

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:04pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When it comes to whales, the Illawarra and the Shoalhaven are in the middle of a "phenomenal" whale super highway right now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.