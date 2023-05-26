It's an exciting time for young sporting fans with the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand just on the horizon.
As a result, the Central Wollongong Primary School Sport Association decided that it was time to create an initiative to give young kids - especially girls - the chance to get a taste of what's to come, with two gala days held within a week at Thomas Dalton Park.
The first gala day was held on Friday, with approximately 300 primary school students taking part in football, AFL and dragon tag.
Next Friday (June 2) there will be another 300 young aspiring athletes taking part.
A total of 16 schools are involed, with the athletes given the chance to play like their heroes coming into the World Cup, which begins in July.
Ambassadors for the events include Illawarra Stingrays forward Michelle Carney, Football South Coast's Jonathan Foster, Wollongong Wolves' Neil Mann and the UOW's Matheus Scapin, highlighting all organisations coming together for the benefit of football in the region.
CWPSSA sports coordinator and former Wolves technical director Richard Lloyd said that he was proud of how the program had come together.
"It all started with the CWPSSA president Wendy Myers and secretary Raquel Colquhoun coming together and they said we've got to do more things for these kids in football as it has been neglected for the last few years," he said.
"I came along to a CWPSSA meeting and said I would get involved. We thought to do something for the Women's World Cup. We do the girls before the World Cup and do the boys gala day after and try to make it special for both.
"For the girls it's important to show that there's a game out there that's played worldwide and some of our greatest athletes are making a living out of the opportunities that come from football for their country and overseas, with Sam Kerr the best example.
"It's very important to give them the opportunity to give them a taste of the game. The most pleasing aspect has been that I put my feelers out there and everyone from the football community has pitched in to help in some way."
Lloyd added that it was paramount that the kids enjoyed themselves.
"The main focus is just fun. We want them to come down and get as many touches on the ball playing against other kids from other schools.
"We've just come out of COVID and the kids having connected with each other from other schools is quite unique after all this time," he added.
"We also have boys playing dragon tag and AFL at the same venue so we cater for all, but there's a specific focus on the girls in the lead up to the World Cup."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.