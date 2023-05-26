Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Retailers will suffer from Kiama paid parking. Letters to the Editor, May 27, 2023

May 27 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retailers will suffer from Kiama paid parking. Letters, May 27, 2023
Retailers will suffer from Kiama paid parking. Letters, May 27, 2023

Matt Brown from Kiama Municipal Council needs to do more homework on charging visitors to Kiama CBD. To take Kiama down the pathway like Wollongong City Council did to their CBD, does he feel that unlike Wollongong CBD where a lot of the retailers closed up shop that this will not happen to Kiama?.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.