Retailers will suffer from Kiama paid parking. Letters, May 27, 2023

Matt Brown from Kiama Municipal Council needs to do more homework on charging visitors to Kiama CBD. To take Kiama down the pathway like Wollongong City Council did to their CBD, does he feel that unlike Wollongong CBD where a lot of the retailers closed up shop that this will not happen to Kiama?.
At present as we do not have a Services NSW in Shellharbour we have to go either to the overloaded Warrawong one and spend one to two hours to be served or go down to Kiama for their friendly quick service. While down there we call in to buy a newspaper, coffee and a snack. Does Matt Brown feel that we should pay to park for 30 minutes?
If the holiday visitors have to pay they will go elsewhere, a loss of revenue for the local retailers. Whose side is he on?
Richard Cannan, Warilla
There have been two highly published court cases in the news the last few weeks, and it has made me wonder about lopsided sentences being given to two men in the Australian courts, but in two different states. Simon Fleming was considered to be psychologically ill, when he armed himself and went on a rampage in Windang, holding hostages in a dive shop. He was found not guilty of the actual offence because of his state of mind.
In WA , another man went on a mad robbery trip, and ended up abducting a child, Cleo Smith. The man who committed this horrible crime is Terence Kelly, an unemployed Aboriginal man. In the psychiatric report tended in court, it was disclosed that Terence was also suffering from psychiatric problems, was born to a drug-using mum, and had a long list of drug offences.
The crime committed was unforgiveable but photos of Terence chained like an animal, and given a long gaol sentence, does seem unfair. The question I have is "Why was Terence not declared to be in a state of a psychiatric spell. After all, an adult man that collects dolls must be a bit insane, or was it his Aboriginality that made him cop a different far more severe sentence?
The media photo of Terence being arrested, draped in chains, reminded me of historic photos of Aboriginal men, all chained together for stealing a few sheep.
John Pronk, Wollongong
It's a shame that the NSW government is not following the example of other states when it comes to ending native forest logging. The Victorian government is ending this practice, while Western Australia and Queensland are taking steps in the same direction.
The NSW government needs to follow Victoria's example and take a strong stand on native forest logging. The sooner this happens, the better.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
