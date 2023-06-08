Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Prosecutor Lena fled Russo-Ukraine war and opened East Corrimal's Saltie Dog food truck

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY BELLIES: Lena Zakharova serves up crepes and coffee from the Saltie Dog food truck. Picture: Adam McLean
HAPPY BELLIES: Lena Zakharova serves up crepes and coffee from the Saltie Dog food truck. Picture: Adam McLean

There is no threat of mail bombs arriving at a backyard-turned-community garden in suburban East Corrimal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.