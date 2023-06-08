There is no threat of mail bombs arriving at a backyard-turned-community garden in suburban East Corrimal.
No soldiers shatter the peace. Only a rustic scarecrow stands, best it can, to attention.
From the garden's resident food truck, Saltie Dog, Lena Zakharova sells crepes and coffee to residents and to cyclists who pull off the sleepy neighbouring bike path for a feed.
It's a peaceful existence, a world away from the life Ms Zakharova left behind.
She was a prosecutor in her native Ukraine, on track to become a judge there, when she visited Australia with her partner in 2012 and fell pregnant.
Their marriage didn't last, and she returned to the Ukraine in 2014, only for life as she knew it to explode.
The Russo-Ukrainian war came to her hometown, Sverdlovsk, while she was there celebrating her birthday.
Her whole family - her parents, son Dan and infant daughter Elizabeth - fled with little more than the clothes they were wearing, as Russian separatists moved towards capturing a nearby border post.
"They were destroying houses. People were shocked. It was not safe; it just happened - just like that," Ms Zakharova told the Mercury.
"We had to escape to Crimea. My father was driving though all these backstreets to find a way out.
"People were waiting three days on the road to get out. There was no bridge - the bridge was only built after Putin took Crimea [later] in 2014.
"For us the wait was quicker because my daughter was very small. She was only eight months old."
After several months spent in Crimea awaiting a transfer as a prosecutor and working in real estate, Ms Zakharova accepted her former husband's invitation to return to Australia, where the couple ultimately separated.
With Dan finishing out some schooling in Ukraine, Ms Zakharova and Elizabeth bounced between refuges and share houses, the now-single mum ticking off language qualifications and TAFE diplomas along the way.
Baulking at the prospect of having to spend another four years studying in order to qualify as an Australian lawyer, Ms Zakharova became a multicultural case manager for Navitas, and soon began thinking about "some sort of business, something n the food industry".
"But to open a big restaurant is so expensive and after COVID it's so difficult to predict what will happen."
Her involvement in East Corrimal's community garden brought her into contact with a woman who was originally poised to open the food truck, but who walked away at the 11th hour.
Saltie Dog began trading on April 1, serving up sweet and savoury creations flipped on a French crepe machine and inspired by Ms Zakharova's homeland and her imagination.
"Crepes are part of our traditional food in Ukraine, but in a different style," she said.
Among the house specialities is a 'Chicken Elizabeth' (special chicken, baby spinach, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, onions, cheese and smokey BBQ sauce, $14.50).
The work is challenging - with a lot of planning involved in keeping fresh ingredients coming in, at a good price - but rewarding, she says.
"When you work as a prosecutor, there's always one side that's not happy, and you feel it. You can't make everyone happy because you might have to put them in jail or make some decision about their life, you might have to take children away," Ms Zahharova said.
"Here, when the food's fresh and always nice - everyone's happy. People are always coming back and saying, 'thankyou, it's so nice'. It's like a community service.
"Thankyou to all the people who have supported us, a lot."
Reminders of the conflict in her homeland are never far away, with her parents remaining in Donbas, where here father works as a surgeon, stitching fighters back together.
Being a prosecutor has become a perilous profession in Ukraine, where criminals have been set loose, some rising to positions of power.
Last year a close friend and fellow prosecutor was killed when a mail bomb exploded in her office.
"She was just doing the job, came to work, and was killed," Ms Zakharova said.
"Many of my colleagues from the prosecutor's office have been killed because of the job.
"It's considered now safe, but it's not safe at all. Many people doing a government job... are killed because of corruption.
"All these years we've put these people in jail. Now [citizens] are escaping because they don't want to fight, so the government takes [criminals] out of jail to fight. After they put guns in their hands, what can they do?"
"War happened and destroyed everything. It was probably angels or something that took me to Australia to change my life, because who knows what may have happened?"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.