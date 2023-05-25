The government promised $20 million to build the Albion Park bypass, and Kiama MP Gareth Ward wants to know when the money will be coming.
The bypass will run from Calderwood to the Illawarra Highway, taking traffic off the increasingly congested Tongarra Road.
There is a further stage that would run between the Illawarra Highway and the Oak Flats interchange that is yet to receive any funding.
Mr Ward had been working with Shellharbour City Council to gain funding for the project, which is from the Albion Park Rail bypass.
"Busting traffic congestion is important for the people of Albion Park and the sooner we get the funds the quicker we can get on with the project," Mr Ward said.
In February the previous government allocated $16.6 million for the project through the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
A day later, Labor promised $20 million - the $16 million requested by council along with another $4 million to cover inflation's effects since the project was last costed.
Mr Ward has lodged questions with Treasurer Daniel Mookhey as to when that funding will be made available.
"Cr Kellie Marsh and I have worked hard to secure funding for planning and construction for the Tripoli Way bypass," Mr Ward said.
"During the campaign, NSW Labor promised an additional $20 million.
"My questions to the Treasurer are about confirmation on the timing for funding and whether the NSW Government requires further studies or reports before funding will be made available. I don't want to see unnecessary delays."
A spokeswoman for Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said the $20 million commitment would be allocated.
The spokeswoman said that figure included the $16.6 million already allocated through the Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
"The balance of the commitment will be available following the NSW State Budget in September," the spokeswoman said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
