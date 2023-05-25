Illawarra Mercury
Kiama MP Gareth Ward wants to see the government's $20 million promise for bypass

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 2:57pm
The first two stages of the Albion Park bypass have a government funding commitment, while stage three is yet to receive any money.
The government promised $20 million to build the Albion Park bypass, and Kiama MP Gareth Ward wants to know when the money will be coming.

