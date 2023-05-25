Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong roller derby skaters put their grunt into breast cancer support

By Newsroom
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong roller derby skaters put their grunt into breast cancer support
Wollongong roller derby skaters put their grunt into breast cancer support

It'll be their first home bout of 2023 and to celebrate Wollongong Illawarra Roller Derby skaters will raise money for breast cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.