Wollongong roller derby skaters put their grunt into breast cancer support

It'll be their first home bout of 2023 and to celebrate Wollongong Illawarra Roller Derby skaters will raise money for breast cancer research.
Skaters from across the state are heading to Wollongong for the potluck style event which will be held at the University of Wollongong's Sports Hub.
The day's action will start with a junior roller derby, for people between seven and 17 years of age who are travelling from Newcastle and Canberra for the event.
Then the adults take to the track.
Interleague and event coordinator Natalie Potter is excited to bring roller derby back to Wollongong for a great cause.
"I am really excited to see roller derby back in Wollongong for 2023, especially holding a juniors game locally so our kids get to play in front of a home crowd." Ms Potter said.
"We chose to support breast cancer because it is a cause close to many of us, for me I sadly lost my grandmother to breast cancer so to commemorate her honour I will be skating under her name on the day.
" Many skaters have chosen to change their roller derby names to someone they know with or who has had breast cancer."
There will be additional fundraising on the day and all proceeds from Sunday's event will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Tickets are available online or at the door. If you want to support the event but can't get there head online here https://fundraise.nbcf.org.au/fundraisers/WIRD/wird--s-breast-cancer-roller-derby-bout
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.