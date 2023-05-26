Illawarra Mercury
Strong voice, collective responsibility

By Professor Patricia Davidson
May 27 2023 - 8:00am
The academic procession being led by a traditional smoking ceremony at a recent University of Wollongong graduation ceremony. Picture supplied.
Why I am voting YES in the upcoming referendum on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice

Imagine that as the longest continuous nation in the world, for 60 millennia, you've had unique, respectful and sacred ties to the land that sustained you, guided by interconnectedness and reciprocity.

