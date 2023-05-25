Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

UOW strike action likely to continue despite improved pay offer

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 25 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purple reign: UOW staff and supporters protesting during the strike on Monday. Picture by Adam McLean.
Purple reign: UOW staff and supporters protesting during the strike on Monday. Picture by Adam McLean.

More industrial action is likely at the University of Wollongong despite management and staff unions meeting on Thursday and an improved pay offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.