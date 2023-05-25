A Wollongong unit has been destroyed after a hair straightener was left unattended.
Fire and Rescue crews were called to the three storey unit on Northcote Street in Wollongong just after 4.17pm to find the first floor of the unit well alight.
The bedroom was left blackened and charrged while the rest of the unit suffered smoke damage.
Luckily, no persons were trapped or injured.
Fire crews determined the blaze began after a hair straightener was left on and unattended in the bedroom, which set off the conflagration.
Eight fire trucks were on scene from stations throughout Wollongong with the blaze shortly brought under control.
Neighbouring units did not suffer damage.
Fire fighters reminded residents to not leave appliances unattended or on when leaving a home.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.