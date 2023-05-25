Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Collegians closes Port Kembla Leagues club

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Campbell (second from left) said there had been no notification of members. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Linda Campbell (second from left) said there had been no notification of members. Picture by Sylvia Liber

In a snap decision, Port Kembla Leagues Club will open for its last day of trade this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.