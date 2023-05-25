A male tow truck driver is being airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a two-truck crash on the M1 Princes Motorway at Bulli.
The crash occurred around 6.20am and it left traffic at a standstill as emergency services responded to the scene.
The Illawarra Mercury understands the tow truck ran up the back of a b-double truck as they were driving south on the M1.
The 57-year-old tow truck driver has extensive injuries including to his left femur, hip and lower leg. He is being airlifted to St George Hospital.
He is in a stable condition and the injuries are non-life threatening.
There were no reports of injuries to the b-double driver.
Southbound motorists are are being diverted down Bulli Pass to use the Princes Highway, Memorial Drive to re-join the M1 Princes Motorway. This diversion is suitable for B-doubles they are being parked up.
Heavy vehicles travelling south from Sydney could consider using the M5 Motorway, Hume Motorway and Picton Road to access Wollongong.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.