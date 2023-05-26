The South Coast football community will rally together to celebrate the growth of the women's game in a special event at Cawley Park this weekend.
To toast Female Football Week, Russell Vale FC is hosting a full schedule of female matches on Sunday, from the juniors all the way up to the senior women's grades.
Nine Russell Vale sides will take to the field, with teams visiting from Balgownie, Bulli, Figtree, Thirroul, Woonona and Gerringong. The action will kick off on Sunday morning with Russell Vale under-13s taking on Balgownie Black and will conclude by mid-afternoon with an over-30s clash between the hosts and Gerringong.
There will also be a number of women's referees taking part in matches on the day.
Female Football Week is a nationwide initiative that recognises the rise of women's football and promotes the important role women play in the sport. It also aims to get more girls and women involved in the game.
Russell Vale FC's female co-ordinator Dona Ward said her club was one of the smallest in the region but had one of the highest participation rates for women and girls.
"Over the past couple of years, we've grown our numbers, particularly female participation numbers. About 45 per cent of our registrations are female and we nearly have a female team in every group, from under-8s up to our women's teams," she said.
"Russell Vale have built our female participation through committee members, with 60 per cent of our committee being female."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
