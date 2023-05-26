Some small tweaks made by South Coast United are starting to pay dividends for their Premier League squad.
After a tough start to their 2023 campaign, which saw SCU suffer successive defeats to the league's powerhouses Wollongong Olympic, Cringila and Albion Park, head coach Greg Valic decided to tactically mix things up.
Changes included getting a great presence up front and applying more pressure to the opposition's last line of defence, moves that are starting to hit pay dirt.
Fast forward to the midway point of the IPL season and SCU are starting to pick up some positive results. In fact, they will aim to cap a perfect week when they take on Olympic on Saturday.
The run began last weekend when SCU thumped cellar-dwellers Bellambi 7-0, with Advin Trebincevic leading the way with a brace.
Three days later, they backed up that performance with Nicholas Valjak scoring a double as they claimed a 5-1 victory in the Bert Bampton Cup against reigning District League grand final winners Unanderra.
"We've had two really good results in the last week and that comes on the back of improved performances as well. Our performances have been really good in the past five weeks, so it's nice to get a reward for that improvement," Valic said.
"We had a bit of a tactical rethink after having a very difficult start to the season. We played a lot of the top teams and maybe that was a blessing in disguise, because it forced a bit of change.
''And on the back of that change, we've had some improved performances and we're now starting to get some results.
"Hopefully that can continue this weekend and for the rest of the season."
SCU have struggled at the foot of the IPL ladder in recent campaigns.
The impact of COVID-19 saved them from relegation in 2020 before the following year's season was cut short due to the pandemic.
Valic's men then finished last year in ninth position with four wins, a figure which they are on track to beat in 2023 as their young squad becomes more confident.
"It's incredible what a few good results can do. The players are really starting to believe in what we're doing and starting to express themselves a bit more on the field," Valic said.
"You can see that their confidence is growing each game and passes that they couldn't hit a month ago, they're starting to find.
''And the one-versus-ones are coming off and shots are landing on target, instead of missing, so fingers crossed that confidence can carry us to a result against Olympic."
Round 12 of the Premier League kicks off on Saturday with Bulli hosting Port Kembla at Balls Paddock; Blueys meet Albion Park at Tarrawanna Oval; Thistle face Wollongong United at Rex Jackson Oval and Olympic host SCU at PCYC.
The action continues on Sunday with the Rosellas facing Corrimal at Elizabeth Park and Coniston tackling rivals Cringila at JJ Kelly Park.
The Rangers and Port Kembla met in a catch-up game on Thursday night, playing out a 2-2 stalemate.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
