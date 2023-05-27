A loss to rivals Wollongong United on face value is considered extremely disappointing by the Olympic faithful.
But after their five-star performance against South Coast United on Saturday, attacker Harry Callahan said that the 1-0 loss earlier this month inspired them for the weeks succeeding and also for the second half of the Illawarra Premier League season.
They were tested by a resilient South Coast at times, but Olympic proved just too clinical in a 5-1 win on Saturday afternoon at PCYC.
Two goals to Harry Callahan, one to Rick Goodchild and Josh Alcorn, as well as an own-goal were enough to clinch the points.
Olympic have now won two on the trot in the league since losing to rivals Wollongong United a few weeks back.
One of their star men on the day against South Coast Callahan said that whilst the side were disappointed to lose to their rivals a few games back, the performance on that day was reason enough to believe the defending grand final champions could begin a decent run coming into the back end of the season.
"Even though we lost that [Wollongong United] game, we went down to nine men after 40 minutes or so and that second half performance even with nine men has leapfrogged us into the next few weeks and I think we've benefited from it," he said.
"We just need to fix up a couple of things and keep our shape and break forward with a bit more pace which I think we showed in the second half today."
Callahan scored a sensational volley to make the score 2-1 late in the first half against SCU.
"It was alright," he laughed. It's good to obviously score goals like that and it was a good result for the boys.
Despite being outclassed in the end, South Coast were decent in patches in the first half and at one point had the game at 1-1.
SCU forward Ricky Bertakis said that despite the scoreline, the side created a number of opportunities.
"They've got a lot quality players," he said.
"They ran away with it in the end but we showed glimpses I think. We created a fair share of chances. If we were a bit sharper up front then maybe we put a few of them away on another day."
Both sides headed into the match with heightened confidence. Olympic were coming off the back of a 3-0 win against Coniston whilst SCU scored a resounding 7-0 victory against Bellambi the week prior.
Each team were also dominant in their midweek Bert Bampton Cup fixtures, with Olympic scoring a massive 5-1 win against the in-form Cringila and Greg Valic's men negotiating Unanderra from the District League by the same scoreline.
United started the game positively with strike-duo Bertakis and Alex Galbraith holding the ball up well, but Olympic always looked threatening when they relaxed on the ball.
However it did not take long for Olympic to flex their muscles. They scored the first goal of the match from a corner 10 minutes in after a Brendan Low corner lobbed into Nick Littler's path, however the ball missed the defender and landed in the net in what went down as an own goal.
Olympic relaxed straight from the off and Bertakis almost made them pay. Some nice lead up from the visitors led to the ball finding the veteran's feet on the edge of the box, where he pulled his shot just wide.
SCU's decent play paid dividends soon after, with Advin Trebincevic finding himself in behind the Olympic defence and slotted his shot inside the post to level the game.
In-season signing from Helensburgh Brad Watts was next to test United goalkeeper Jason Bleakley, but the stopper got down to his left well.
South Coast almost turned the game on its head from a set-piece, but Olympic goalkeeper Cristofer Fuentes made a snap reflex save to keep his team level.
Rick Goodchild whacked a shot just wide with his weaker foot as time ticked down in the first half and the score remained 1-1.
But just a few minutes left into the half, the home side did have their lead. Another set piece from Low was punched away by Bleakley, but Harry Callahan unleashed a half-volley from outside the box and Olympic took their advantage back and they held the lead into half-time.
Olympic took control of the scoreline shortly in the second stanza. A ball was whipped in by right-back David Hartas and found the head of Goodchild, who make no mistake in the box. It made for tough work for United, who now needed to nab two goals back.
Goalscorer Trebincevic almost pulled one back for United not 60 seconds after Olympic's third after Galbraith whipped in a wicked ball, but the forward put his shot over the bar.
Chances were few and far between in the second half, but United almost scored their second through substitute Nicholas Valjak after he turned and volleyed but the ball went wide of the post.
But shortly after, Olympic ended the contest once and for all. Josh Alcorn picked up an intercept just behind half-way, ran the length of the field and beat Bleakley in goals to make it 4-1.
Olympic capped a five-star showing late on when Goodchild broke down the line and cut back to Callahan for his double and the score finished 5-1.
In the other games played on Saturday in the IPL, leaders Albion Park were tested but beat Tarrawanna 3-2, Port Kembla caused a huge upset, beating Bulli 3-1 away from home and United picked up a 3-2 win on their road trip to Helensburgh.
In terms of the ladder, APWE maintain their 10 point lead at the top, whilst the biggest movers at Port Kembla, leapfrogging Bulli and Cringila into fourth, four points behind Olympic in second and two points behind WU in third.
On Sunday, Bellambi look for their first win against Corrimal and Coniston and Cringila face-off in the 'Maso derby'.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
