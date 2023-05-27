Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

How earlier defeat to rivals is inspiring Wollongong Olympic for the back end of the Illawarra Premier League season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 27 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 5:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A loss to rivals Wollongong United on face value is considered extremely disappointing by the Olympic faithful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.