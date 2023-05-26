They will be the firm favourites, but Kangaroos coach Michael Coleman says his troops won't underestimate Kiama when the sides go head-to-head on Saturday.
The two-time reigning AFL South Coast premiers are yet to hit their full straps in 2023, however, the side has still notched up five wins from the opening six rounds.
Figtree suffered their sole defeat of 2023 a fortnight ago against last year's grand finalists the Bulldogs before bouncing back to take down the Tigers by 12 points.
"I think we're travelling alright," Coleman said.
"It's the first year that we've played six games in a row, after (disruptions) with COVID and the rain the last few years, so it's about getting the boys to manage playing footy every weekend and get used to backing up, and to make sure we get to the end of the season. Our aim is to be fit and firing by the end of the season.
"But the thing that's impressed me is the group is still hungry. We've had a similar group for the last three years and we've played some really good footy, but they've still got that commitment to each other to put the work in. It's easy to drop off that stuff and, to their credit, they tend to it themselves without much help from me."
The Roos will now hope to carry that winning momentum into Saturday's clash with the Power at Bonaira Oval. However, Coleman remained wary of an opponent who secured their first win of 2023 last weekend.
"Kiama has always been a tough game over the last few years, especially at their home ground, so we expect them to come out pretty fiery," he said.
"And I think it's the first Indigenous Round match that they've had, so we're expecting a tough game."
Elsewhere, the Wollongong Bulldogs will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they host the Lions at Keira Oval while the Suns will take on Northern Districts at Myimbarr Oval.
In the Women's Premier Division, two Wollongong Lions sides will face off at Bonaira Oval; Bomaderry will host the Saints at Nowra Showgrounds; the two Bulldogs outfits will meet at Keira Oval; and the Power will tackle the Lions Red at Bonaira Oval.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
