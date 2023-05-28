At one stage Coniston looked as if they had claimed their first win under new coach Franc Pierro but Cringila super-sub Peter Simonoski came off the bench to score via the spot and earn the Lions a point at JJ Kelly Park.
An own goal had Coniston in front going into the sheds and with the clock ticking down it looked for all money that they would take home the three points in front of their home fans.
But a late penalty for a foul in the box on Anthony Krsteski meant Simonoski had the chance to square the ledger, with the lethal forward making no mistake from the spot.
After missing parts of the season - including last week against Bulli due to injury and illness - Simonoski said he was glad to be amongst the action and make a difference once more.
"We were 1-0 time at the time [I came on] and the boys weren't playing too bad," he said.
"I don't think they really tested our keeper all game to be fair. We scored that own goal but besides that we were pretty good.
"We're happy with the way that we've been playing. I just tried to come on and work hard and try and help the boys back into it. We'll take the point and we'll move on and keep working."
It was a spicy affair when the two sides met in round one where there were three red cards in the Lions' 4-2 win at Crehan Park.
Coming into the round 13 match, Cringila were looking to get back into the winner's circle after consecutive draws in the league to Port Kembla and Bulli, whilst the side were also bundled out of the Bert Bampton Cup midweek in an 5-1 defeat to Olympic.
New Coniston coach Pierro was still searching for his first win and goal with his team after going down to Albion Park and Olympic in his first two games in charge.
There were very few clear cut chances in the opening stanza of the contest as both teams tried to settle their nerves in such a huge occasion.
The best opening for the Lions early was via a set-piece when left-back Andre Dias whipped a trademark left-footed free-kick straight into the arms of Coniston goalkeeper Kaydin Harrison.
It seemed as set-pieces were the way to goal, with Lions midfielder Harrison Taranto lobbing a ball into the box onto the head of Stefan Dimoski, but the forward could not guide his shot on target.
Dias was again on the dead-ball - this time from a corner - and found the head of his captain Jonah Kalmanidis but the stand-in skipper blazed his header over.
But it was Coniston who took the lead with the first-half coming to a close.
It was a wicked ball whipped into the box from the left by Tobias Norval which found the head of club junior Matthew Tschentscher, who hit the crossbar but the ball bounced back into defender Kalmanidis and unfortunately for the captain, into the goal and the score was 1-0 going into the break.
Tschentscher was in the thick of the action once again, being played in behind and forced a save out of Nikola Ristevski.
But as the clock was ticking down, Cringila claimed a spot kick via a foul by Jake Morlando on Krsteski and Simonoski made no mistake to make the score 1-1.
The result means Cringila move to fourth on goal difference whilst Coniston drop to eighth due to Corrimal's 6-2 win against Bellambi on Sunday.
Across the weekend in the IPL, Olympic beat South Coast 5-1, Wollongong United defeated Helensburgh 3-2, Port Kembla scored an upset 3-1 away win against Bulli and Albion Park maintained their 10 point lead at the top of the ladder by beating Tarrawanna 3-2.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
