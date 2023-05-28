Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Super-sub Peter Simonoski earns Lions a point in derby against Coniston

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At one stage Coniston looked as if they had claimed their first win under new coach Franc Pierro but Cringila super-sub Peter Simonoski came off the bench to score via the spot and earn the Lions a point at JJ Kelly Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.