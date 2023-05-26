Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

NSW Rugby League to hear case against Group Seven's Warilla player Tyrone Roberts

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 26 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Warilla-Lake South Gorillas player sent off for an ugly striking incident against Jamberoo Superoos will have his case heard by the NSWRL judiciary next Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.