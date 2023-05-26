While it may be no comfort to the tow truck driver, Friday's accident on the M1 Motorway happened along the safest stretch of road.
At around 6.20am a tow-truck and a B-double collided, while both were travelling southbound, just past the Bulli Pass exit.
The 57-year-old tow truck driver suffered extensive injuries, including to his left femur, hip and lower leg.
A rescue helicopter landed on the closed motorway and airlifted him to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The crash closed all southbound lanes for more than two hours, with traffic diverted down Bulli Pass.
The northbound lanes were also closed for a short time to allow the helicopter to land.
Data from the Centre for Road Safety show the 1.8-kilometre stretch between the Bulli Pass turn-off south to the site of Friday's accident is actually the safest section of the motorway.
Between Bulli Tops and the bottom of Mt Ousley the centre's data shows there have been 111 crashes between 2017 and 2021.
Just nine of them have happened on the motorway at Bulli Tops.
None of them were fatal crashes; just two saw drivers or passengers suffering serious injuries, while five of them featured no injuries or only minor scrapes.
Much worse is the motorway's intersection with Picton Road; whether exiting while heading north or looking to come onto the motorway, drivers seem to have trouble on this area.
On those approaches, there have been 15 accidents in the last five years.
In terms of crashes, the worst section of the road is the downhill stretch from the top of Mt Ousley to the location of the proposed interchange.
There have been crashes all the way down the hill, with the worst section around the New Mt Pleasant Road overpass.
Despite the high number of crashes along the motorway between Bull Tops and the bottom of the hill, there has been just one fatality in the five years between 2017 and 2021.
In January 2019 a man died when his car collided with a parked pantech on the northbound side of the motorway, just past the south end of the big dipper.
Police said the pantech had pulled over onto the side of the road due to engine troubles.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.