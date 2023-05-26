Tears were shed outside Wollongong courthouse on Friday morning as plumes of cleansing smoke signalled a way forward from policies that tore Aboriginal families apart.
It marked the first National Sorry Day ceremony to ever be held at the court, as Elders, lawyers and court staff gathered to remember the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities.
Dr Jodi Edwards, who led the ceremony alongside Uncle Peter Button, said it was "wonderful" for the crowd to share in the healing process.
"For so long the courthouse has been associated with the removal of children," the Walbunja woman said.
"The policies relied on the courts and police to empower them. So to have the smoking, to have the cleansing here today, it shows that change is happening."
Between 1910 and 1970 governments, churches and welfare bodies forcibly removed at least 100,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families. These children became known as the Stolen Generations.
Wollongong Magistrate Gabriel Fleming acknowledged the trauma that continues to affect First Nations people.
"We acknowledge their strength, and the strength of the survivors," she said.
The first National Sorry Day was marked on May 26, 1998 - one year after the tabling of the Human Rights Commission report Bringing Them Home, which acknowledged the removal of Indigenous children since the earliest days of European occupation.
Magistrate Fleming said it was timely to reflect on this report, and other significant milestones like the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court's decision in Mabo, ahead of The Voice referendum.
"Australians voted to change the Constitution so that like all other Australians, Aboriginal and Torres Strait islander peoples would be counted as part of the population and the Commonwealth would be able to make laws in relation to them," she said.
"In the landmark Mabo High Court decision, the court recognised the fact that Indigenous have lived in this country for thousands and thousands of years, and enjoyed rights to their land, to their laws and their customs.
"As we move forward towards another milestone, the referendum on an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, it's particularly timely to reflect on these lessons of the past."
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
