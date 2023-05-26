A large-statured Wollongong cop, who remains on restricted duties amid allegations he threatened a Dapto teen he suspected of stealing shoes from his porch, is waiting to learn his fate.
Police officer John Jackson appeared at Wollongong Local Court as his hearing came to a close on Friday.
He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of intimidation and denies any wrongdoing.
After hearing from several witnesses, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming reserved her decision for a later date.
The court heard the alleged dispute erupted on February 28 last year after Jackson and his partner shared CCTV footage that showed two males nicking shoes from their front porch to a Facebook community page.
It's alleged Jackson and his mother - who knew the boy's adult sister - went to the 17-year-old's family home after people named him as one of the people in the footage.
The teen said he was confronted by the pair, with Jackson's mother opening his front flyscreen door, telling him "my son's a police officer, he just wants his shoes back".
"I told her I don't have them."
He said Jackson followed his mother inside before searching the boy's shoe collection in his bedroom.
In closing submissions, the prosecutor said the court heard evidence that Jackson threatened he would "break the boy's hands", while standing over him.
"The specific result of the utterance is one that would cause the victim to fear physical harm," the prosecution said.
Jackson's partner, Rachael Buckman, recounted her version of the events to the court on Friday, saying herself, Jackson and his mother were only at the teen's home for 15 minutes.
"I remember John saying 'We just want the shoes back, if you didn't do it, then you didn't do it'," Ms Buckman said.
Ms Buckman denied corroborating any of the evidence with Jackson.
The boy's sister and mother gave sworn evidence they heard Jackson utter the threat, while Jackson's mother denied that the purpose of going to address was to confront the boy.
"If five people have told you someone has done something, it's better to [go and] find out they haven't done something," Jackson's mother said on Thursday.
Jackson's defence lawyer argued the court would not be able to find beyond a reasonable doubt Jackson uttered any threats.
"He's a serving police officer, he upholds the law for a living," the lawyer said.
The matter will return to court on July 12 where Magistrate Fleming is expected to hand down a decision.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
