Man hit with 25 drug charges after Wollongong Raptor Squad raid identified

Strike Force Gindurra: Mustajab Hussain Turi faces 25 drug charges after Wollongong Raptor Squad raids

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 26 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
A Wollongong man slapped with 25 serious drug charges has been identified in court, following an investigation into large-scale cocaine supply across the region by alleged organised crime networks.

