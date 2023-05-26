Man hit with 25 drug charges after Wollongong Raptor Squad raid identified

A Wollongong man slapped with 25 serious drug charges has been identified in court, following an investigation into large-scale cocaine supply across the region by alleged organised crime networks.
Mustajab Hussain Turi, 21, did not apply for bail when he faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Friday.
He is yet to enter pleas to 25 charges, including 16 counts of supplying indictable and commercial quantities of a prohibited drug, knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, organising, conducting or assisting a drug premises, and four counts of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of a crime.
Turi came under the notice of the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad South detectives, after they created Strike Force Gindurra in February to investigate the large-scale supply of cocaine by alleged bikie gangs and organised crime networks across the Illawarra.
Following extensive inquiries, officers pulled Turi over on Sheffield St, Cringila about 2.45pm on Thursday.
A search of himself and his vehicle allegedly uncovered a knife and 56 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine - which was seized to undergo forensic examination. Turi was arrested at the scene.
Two hours later, strike force detectives raided Turi's home on Corrimal St, Wollongong, where they allegedly found gold jewellery, a watch, designer shoes, designer man bags and a further 200 grams of white powder - also believed to be cocaine.
Defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble confirmed there would be no application for release on Friday.
Magistrate Michael Ong formally refused bail and adjourned Turi's matter to July 12.
Investigations under Strike Force Gindurra continue.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
