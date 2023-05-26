It's been a number of years since he's experienced it, but returned Collegians rake Jack Cross isn't expecting the rivalry his club shares with Wests to have lost any venom.
Cross was part of the Dogs grand final triumph over the Devils in 2019 before taking his skills to Queensland in the years that followed. He remained an interested spectator when the two old foes met in last year's decider, Collies again getting the nod at the end of controversy-stirring afternoon at WIN Stadium.
The next-door neighbours will meet again at Collies on Saturday, with Cross expecting a clash befitting a grand final rematch.
"I think 2019 was a great year and it was a great grand final as well," Cross said.
"Taking last year into account as well I'm sure there's still some animosity after that game and they'll be keen to rip in and get some payback. I wasn't there, but I watched from a distance and I know there's a fair few of the West boys I talk to that always get up for this one.
"It's always a very physical game, it's always very intense, and we like to get stuck into each other. They'll be ready to go but so are we and we can't wait to get stuck in."
The reigning premiers will have some added incentive after going down 28-14 to De La Salle in Magic Round last week. The Dogs surrendered a 14-6 halftime lead to go down without landing a blow in the entire second stanza.
Scoreless halves have not been a common occurrence for the Collies camp in recent years, with Cross welcoming the chance to head directly into another heavyweight stoush.
"We didn't want to dwell on it too much because we thought that, our first half especially, was not bad at all," Cross said.
"We got stuck into them and we controlled the ball really well, defended pretty well. De La are just a top quality team and they came out after half time and, especially in that first 20 minutes after halftime, they were really, really good.
"Every time we started to look like we'd got ourselves back into the grind and back in the game we'd give away some cheap penalties and mistakes in our own half and let them get on the front foot again. We've touched on our own discipline in that area.
"Even through the first few rounds where we were pretty happy with how we went, our discipline was probably something that a bit inconsistent.
"We had a good look at it and we've got our takeaways from it all. Overall we'll obviously take a lot from it and we have another chance to rip straight back into another top quality game again this weekend.
"The way these games normally play out between us and Wests it is probably even a little step up again. It's a perfect opportunity while [a loss] is still fresh in the brain to be able to run out again against high quality opposition and put ourselves to the test again."
"With the way the competition is now, I think top two is getting more and more important," Cross said.
"In the past is always just 'top two would be great' but it's definitely [higher] on the radar [this year]. To give a cliched answer, you don't want to to look too far ahead, but you want to finish as high as you possibly can so you know you've got that extra game in hand if you need it."
The top-two bird may have flown for Dapto, but the Canaries can put themselves right back into the finals frame if they can knock off Thirroul at Gibson Park on Saturday after notching a huge 50-6 win over Corrimal last week.
The Canaries gave last year's grand finalists Wests and Collegians all they could handle over the opening two rounds, despite not getting a win, but were well off the pace against De La Salle a fortnight ago.
Coach Blake Wallace issued a stern challenge to his side following the "embarrassing" 50-12 drubbing, his side subsequently producing a nine-try effort in response. It's something they'll be looking to build on when they head to Gibson Park on Saturday.
"I challenged the boys with that because being quite honest, I thought it was embarrassing what we dished up against De La. That's not what we're about," Wallace said.
"I feel like we've been building over the first four rounds, I just don't think we'd played for 80 minutes. On the weekend I thought we did and it just showed what we can do when we're in the right frame of mind and playing the way we want to play.
"We showed glimpses of it early on in the season, but we just haven't showed it consistently. I think on the weekend we did that and that just rolled off the back of it.
"I was pleased that we were running the shapes and everyone was falling into the system like they knew their role and we weren't just making things up. There's been games this year where we've been making things up off the back of being behind on the scoreboard and thinking that we need to manufacture things.
"On the weekend it was pleasing that we didn't do that. We stuck to the game plan and stuck to the way we wanted to play and the points came off the back of it."
The breakthrough win got their campaign rolling, but a finals berth will require the Canaries to notch wins against the heavyweights, on the road.
It's the opportunity they have against a Butchers side also 1-3 on their campaign, but Wallace said simply backing up last week's showing is the primary focus.
"I'm excited to see if the boys can back [last week] up, because that's the challenge for us this week, to go back to back and put another good performance out there," Wallace said.
"They're a good team, they've got some great players with plenty of experience in that side, so we're under no illusions. They're going to be looking to bounce back after their loss to Wests on the weekend.
"It's about us turning up with the right attitude and being able to stay in that cycle with them and just compete with them knowing it's not going to just happen in the first 20 [minutes].
"If we're going to get them, we're going to get them in the back end of the game because they're not going to give us anything. We're going to have to work hard for it."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.