Kiama Downs remain in a strong position to defend their throne as the NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat Premiership series heads to Bulli this weekend.
The reigning champions sit in second position after three rounds, with the 2023 competition rounding the halfway bend as the action shifts to the Illawarra on Saturday and Sunday.
Teams will hope to hit throttle at Bulli for possibly the first time this year, after the opening two weekends at Warilla and Queenscliff Beach were impacted by challenging or hazardous surf conditions.
Caves Beach SLSC leads the series, sitting 12 points ahead of Kiama Downs, despite them picking up the most points in round two.
Newport and Terrigal remain the best prospects of the chasing pack, sitting a further 19 and 24 points respectively back from the South Coast club.
Following this round, the series moves to Broulee on June 10 and 11, before wrapping up at South West Rocks in late June.
