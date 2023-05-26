Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

2023 NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat Premiership series heads to Bulli

Updated May 26 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inflatable rescue boat action is coming to Bulli. Picture - SLSNSW
Inflatable rescue boat action is coming to Bulli. Picture - SLSNSW

Kiama Downs remain in a strong position to defend their throne as the NSW Inflatable Rescue Boat Premiership series heads to Bulli this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.