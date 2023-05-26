Two Illawarra men are on the run from police, with officers calling for assistance from the public to find them.
Russell Henry, 49 is wanted for an alleged assault and Marcio Francisco, 43, is wanted in relation to alleged break and enter offences.
Warrants have been issued for their arrest.
Police said Henry has a thin build, is around 170 centimetres tall and has grey hair.
He is known to frequent Albion Park Rail, Berkeley, Warrawong and surrounding areas.
Francisco is of Mediterranean appearance, around 180 centimetres tall with a solid build and brown/grey hair. He is known to frequent Barrack Heights and surrounding areas.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.