Defi 101: Learn the basics of decentralised finance

The decentralised finance movement is focused on building a more open and efficient financial system using technology and peer-to-peer networks. Image Shutterstock

This is branded content for Binance Australia.

While our financial systems have long been dominated by our big banks and government institutions, there is a growing movement that's intent on shaking things up and contributing to a rise in the bitcoin price.

Decentralised finance, also known as DeFi, is using blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to change the way financial systems have traditionally operated.

Aimed at democratising finance, it's based on a peer-to-peer network of relationships that can deliver a full range of financial services to users rather than having to rely on central authorities, like a bank.

At the heart of DeFi is the use of smart contracts - self-executing contracts that are stored on the blockchain and allow for automation of financial transactions.

"DeFi is about using this technology to create a more accessible and transparent ecosystem, one that's available to everyone, and operates without a central authority," said Liam O'Doherty from Binance Australia, the local arm of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

"It's changing the way we think about financial systems, taking the services usually provided by banks, like lending, borrowing and trading, and putting them into the hands of people.

"Users retain control over their assets and interact with ecosystems through these peer-to-peer decentralised applications, sometimes referred to as DApps."

Australians' engagement with DeFi continues to grow. In 2022, the cryptocurrency exchanges industry in Australia, measured by revenue, was worth about $60.5 million, and around 25 per cent of people had some form of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

But while most people might be familiar with the best known cryptocurrencies, there's still a lot of confusion about the DeFi world and the benefits it might provide.

With this in mind, Binance has focused on building an extensive collection of educational materials through its Binance Academy platform including a recent video series, Intro to DeFi 101, aimed at providing a clear and simple explanation of DeFi for those who are new to the concept.



The videos cover topics like how to get started with DeFi apps and tools, opportunities and challenges when using DeFi and where DeFi currently sits in the "real world".

"Entering the DeFi world can be confusing when you first start out and if you jump in before you're ready, you might not make the best decisions," said Mr O'Doherty.

"The best way to learn is to do your research, know what the risks are and be prepared for that."

Starting your crypto journey

Once you're ready to get involved in the DeFi space, there are two basics you'll need first - some cryptocurrencies and a wallet.

To purchase and trade crypto you need to register with a currency exchange such as Binance. Binance Australia allows Aussie investors to buy, trade and hold crypto with an app that has an easy-to-use interface for new users, lets users monitor crypto markets, and purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies using Australian Dollars.

"Binance provides a great starting point for users beginning their journey in crypto. The onboarding process is similar to opening up an equities trading account," said Mr O'Doherty.

"It's important for users to make sure they're investing with a platform they trust. At Binance, we hold our user's funds 1:1 in our custody, which means they're available to withdraw at any time."

Setting up your own decentralised wallet - a program that allows you to store and transfer cryptocurrency - is an important step to get right. There are many different wallets available to use.

Mr O'Doherty recommends a mobile wallet such as Trust Wallet which will allow you to easily access and interact with DeFi protocols.

"After your wallet is set up, you can connect it to a DeFi DApp, the platform that allows you access to services like lending, borrowing and trading.

"Even after you've started on your DeFi journey it's important that you continue staying up-to-date and educating yourself on the latest developments so you can buy, trade and hold cryptocurrency with confidence.

"That's why we've made sure that Binance Academy is filled with educational resources to assist our users, from beginners to advanced traders."