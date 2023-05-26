Illawarra Mercury
Canaries looking to keep foot on the gas

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 12:18pm
Prop Justin Faughlin was among Dapto's best last week. Picture Anna Warr
It was an "embarrassing" effort, but a 50-12 home loss to De La Salle could well prove the turning point of Dapto's season as the Canaries look to make it two on the bounce this week.

