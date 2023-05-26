Canaries looking to keep foot on the gas

It was an "embarrassing" effort, but a 50-12 home loss to De La Salle could well prove the turning point of Dapto's season as the Canaries look to make it two on the bounce this week.
The Canaries gave last year's grand finalists Wests and Collegians all they could handle over the opening two rounds, despite not getting a win, but were well off the pace against De La a fortnight ago.
Conceding nine tries on their own patch prompted coach Blake Wallace to issue a stern challenge ahead of last week's showdown with Corrimal, his side producing a nine-try effort of their own in a 50-6 win.
"I challenged the boys with that because being quite honest, I thought it was embarrassing what we dished up against De La. That's not what we're about," Wallace said.
"I feel like we've been building over the first four rounds, I just don't think we'd played for 80 minutes. On the weekend I thought we did and it just showed what we can do when we're in the right frame of mind and playing the way we want to play.
"We showed glimpses of it early on in the season, but we just haven't showed it consistently. I think on the weekend we did that and that just rolled off the back of it."
The breakthrough win got their campaign rolling, but a finals berth will require the Canaries to notch wins against the heavyweights, on the road.
It's the opportunity they have against a Butchers side also 1-3 on their campaign, but Wallace said simply backing up last week's showing is the primary focus.
"I'm excited to see if the boys can back [last week] up, because that's the challenge for us this week, to go back to back and put another good performance out there," Wallace said.
"They've got some great players with plenty of experience in that side. It's about us turning up with the right attitude and being able to stay in that cycle with them and just compete with them knowing it's not going to just happen in the first 20 (minutes).
"If we're going to get them, we're going to get them in the back-end of the game because they're not going to give us anything. We're going to have to work hard for it."
