Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive blaze that destroyed two buildings - one heritage-listed - in Surry Hills.
The fire - which at its peak was declared a 10th alarm, the highest alert - saw more than 120 Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters and 30 trucks from stations across Sydney called to the scene in Randle Street on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters are still there, dousing reignition points and helping with investigations, while drones are being used to pinpoint areas of concern.
Meanwhile, two 13-year-olds have handed themselves into police and others are being asked to come forward.
Significant structural collapse has occurred at the scene of the fire, and engineers and other experts are monitoring the stability of what remains of the affected buildings.
An exclusion zone is in place and is expected to remain for at least seven days.
This has left at least 50 nearby residents temporarily homeless.
While two buildings were destroyed, firefighters saved several others, including adjoining residential apartment buildings and office blocks.
The NSW Police Arson Squad has taken over the investigation into the cause and circumstances of this incident.
