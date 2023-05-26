Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Surry Hills fire: Video from drone shows damage to heritage building

By Newsroom
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters remain at the scene of a massive blaze that destroyed two buildings - one heritage-listed - in Surry Hills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.