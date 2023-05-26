Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

One person is dead and a paramedic has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a South Coast road crash

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A paramedic has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a road crash south of Bodalla. Picture supplied
A paramedic has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a road crash south of Bodalla. Picture supplied

One person was killed and another airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a head-on crash involving an ambulance near Bodalla, on the NSW South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.