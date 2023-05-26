A factory worker who was busted with gel blasters, ammo and a stash of "extreme right-wing" stickers after a counter terror raid has learnt his fate.
Matt Gibbs, 33, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm last month.
Terrorism Investigations Squad detectives swooped on four Gwynneville properties as part of a planned raid on April 14, with heavily armed officers wearing bulletproof vests, balaclavas and helmets lining the streets.
Tendered court documents stated Gibbs mainly couch surfs, but occasionally lives at a Spearing Pde, Gwynneville property. He stayed there the night before the raids.
The counter terrorism squad was allowed inside the home by another resident and a search began about midday.
Inside one of the bedrooms, investigators uncovered multiple plastic packages containing approximately 10,000 rounds of air rifle and gel blaster ammunition each - which were not seized at the time.
Boxes of stickers emblazoned with "white supremacy, anti-Antifa and extreme right-wing slogans" were also found, which police claimed were linked to the neo-Nazi group Illawarra Activ88.
A crime scene was established in relation to the stickers.
In a police interview following his arrest, Gibbs made full admissions to owning the stickers, adding he placed them in public spots near the University of Wollongong, mostly in opposition to Antifa stickers.
A continuation of the search revealed an AR15 style gel blaster and two Glock 17 style gel blasters, kept underneath the house.
Gibbs confessed they were his and in a police interview, said he "should have put them in the bin".
The court previously heard Gibbs "doesn't have any political views and doesn't want to be associated with that group (Illawarra Activ88)."
Defence lawyer Caitlin Drabble said Gibbs' mother provided a letter to the court, outlining the high-level of care he provides her as she is immobile.
Magistrate Michael Ong said Gibbs' limited criminal record did not give him cause for concern, and reminded him that while gel blasters may seem harmless, they are illegal.
Gibbs was handed a 12 month community corrections order.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
