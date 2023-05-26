Urban art project splashes colour and pride in Albion Park, Warilla

Who wants a brick wall when you can have a brick wall featuring a large-scale artwork created collaboratively by locals?
That's exactly the attitude that resulted in emerging artists from Shellharbour teaming up with a Wollongong-based creative studio Verb Syndicate, to deliver a project called More Things Like This.
From the outside it looks like a mural project but it's a multi-pronged approach to developing pride in neighbourhoods.
"The project is an expansion of Shellharbour's Urban Art Program, which has successfully reduced incidences of graffiti in hotspot locations and increased community ownership," a council spokesperson said.
"During 2021, council delivered two mural festivals which successfully proved to deter incidences of graffiti.
"These projects resulted in the creation of seven murals and a one-day event, generating extensive positive community feedback."
Work will continue on Saturday after uncooperative weather curtailed efforts on Friday but significant inroads were made.
Much work has already been done at four sites - PZED and Alex Sugar at 155 Tongarra Road, Sophie Heath and Ling at 161 Tongarra Road, Sophie Chambers and Helen Proctor at 191 Princes Highway, Albion Park Rail and Tegan Georgette with Michael Black at Hall Lane, Warilla.
It's not just hard yakka at the Hall Lane site will include some DJ beats with Forever Grooves.
The opportunity for mentorship between up-and-coming artists who can build their skills and connections, helps expand the local talent pool for future large-scale artworks, the spokesperson said.
