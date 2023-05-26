Hints of Port Kembla Leagues Club's demise were there (in the small print)

Invariably when you learn something is the last of its kind you know its days are numbered.
The writing has been on the wall, it's just a matter of whether anyone's seen it and taken notice.
When the writing was put at the front door of Port Kembla Leagues Club earlier this week it became clear, crystal clear to the community.
Those eight laminated lines were one thing, the inclusion of a table revealing trading results from the seven financial years was quite another.
It laid bare the financial issues plaguing the Wentworth Street club and you didn't have to be Gina Rinehart to work out the situation was far from rosy.
Had anyone scoured Collegians last annual report they might have warned the community earlier.
As required under section 41J of the Registered Clubs Amendment Act 2006, the Club is required to specify the core property and non-core properties owned and occupied at the end of the financial year.
Port Kembla Leagues was declared a "non-core property".
Perhaps worryingly the report also included under "non-core" Collegian Illawarra Leagues and land and buildings at 147 The Avenue, Figtree, and land at 4-16 Charlotte Street, Wollongong.
No surprises the club's HQ in Wollongong was "core".
A less dense hint maybe came from one Google review published a month ago.
"Very, very old club, arrived at midday No customers at all inside the club. One very happy cheerful staff member present.
I was there for thirty minutes and not one other customer came in," prolific Google reviewer Dennis Johnson wrote.
"The club is in disrepair and requires a TOTAL REBUILD, inside and out. I cannot for the sanity of good business and local requirements see how the club stays open."
As intently as the Illawarra Mercury has tried this week, comment has not been forthcoming from Collegians' management.
And that is their right.
Clearly this is a business decision.
The ties that bind the club to its community have been cut - as brutal as that sounds.
It has been lamented publicly by many including Wollongong City Councillor Linda Campbell: "I'm a member of the club and I hadn't heard anything," she said.
Then there's the kids. The closure throws into doubt future seasons of the suburb's junior rugby league club.
The $36,000 sponsorship largely went towards gear and equipment. The season will go on but now the sponsorship push to help get 200 juniors back on the field next season starts again.
