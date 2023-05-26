Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Hints of Port Kembla Leagues Club's demise were there (in the small print)

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signs announcing the club's closure.
Signs announcing the club's closure.

Invariably when you learn something is the last of its kind you know its days are numbered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.