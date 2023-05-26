A historic homestead and dairy at Avondale once slated for demolition is now in line for heritage listing.
Wollongong City Council proposes to amend the local environmental plan to add the 'Miala' homestead on Marshall Mount Road, the property's dairy complex, and fig trees as a local heritage item.
Council heritage staff found the property was once part of 'Macquarie's Gift', given to Rum Rebellion leader George Johnston in 1817 as one of the first five land grants in the Illawarra.
The house itself is believed to date back to the 1880s.
"Surviving dairy complexes are growing increasingly rare in the Illawarra and West Dapto precinct, with few sites providing intact dairy complexes dating from the 1880's surviving throughout the area, with house, dairy and associated facilities and structures intact (albeit modified)," the council's heritage report said.
Miala was once in line for the wrecking ball, with a draft neighbourhood plan for Duck Creek and Marshall Vale - part of the West Dapto urban release area - prepared on behalf of developer West DL Pty Ltd originally proposing its removal for the construction of a collector road.
However, the plan has since been amended after heritage assessment to keep the homestead as part of a heritage curtilage that includes outlying buildings, gardens and one fig tree.
But there is one feature of the property still in contention - another large fig tree to the north-east of the home.
The developer wants to remove it to allow for the collector road, but the local planning panel says it should stay as it is "significant in its own right".
This fig tree is also proposed for heritage listing in the LEP.
Should the draft planning proposal to amend the LEP progress, the draft neighbourhood plan will have to change to retain all heritage items, including this fig tree.
The draft neighbourhood plan says the collector road cannot be realigned without significant impacts on the plan's layout, adjoining properties, and the preferred layouts from those landowners.
But council staff say there is scope to realign the road.
Wollongong City Council has put the draft planning proposal to list Miala as a heritage item out for public exhibition and comment, until June 16.
It can be viewed online here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
