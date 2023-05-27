Shellharbour residents might soon be able to go for a walk in the park and pick up a book at the same time.
Shellharbour City Council has drafted a street library policy, after a resident requested one be set up in a council park.
The draft policy, which will go before council at Tuesday night's meeting, looks to set up four street libraries - one for each ward - in city parks.
A street library is a box structure that holds a number of books, with the idea that neighbours can take a book to read for free - and maybe return it along with another book when finished.
While there are private street libraries in Shellharbour, there are none on council property - necessitating the development of a policy.
"The establishment of street libraries in local parks will add to the amenity of the park landscape, bring a more diverse range of community members to enjoy the park and build community pride," council papers stated.
"Street libraries offer an opportunity to build connections and social cohesion within the community.
"They provide an informal way for conversations around books and reading to build relationships between people who may not otherwise have met."
According to the policy, council will build and maintain the street library structure, while the community itself will be responsible for stocking it with books.
It also states that council will not be held responsible for any objectionable content stocked in one of its street libraries.
In total, the construction and installation of the libraries is expected to be $5000 and will be funded from existing budgets.
At Tuesday's meeting councillors will decide whether to place the policy on public exhibition for 28 days.
Any valid objections received will become part of a report to council. If no such objections are received then council will formally adopted the draft policy.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
