Wollongong City councillors will decide whether they should get a $1000 pay rise.
At Monday night's meeting, councillors will vote on whether they should receive $34,300 a year - up from last year's $33,330.
Based on a 40-hour work week - the new amount councillors could be paid is several dollars below minimum wage.
Council doesn't decide on how much councillors should be paid; the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal sets a range they are allowed.
"The tribunal has determined that the minimum and maximum fees applicable for the purposes of remuneration of local government elected representatives will be increased by three per cent, consistent with the government's policy on wages," council papers stated.
"Wollongong City Council remains categorised as 'Major Regional City' and the proposed fee represents a three per cent increase to the previous year's fee."
The recommendation before Wollongong councillors is that they accept the maximum rise allowed.
Also on the table is a pay rise for the Lord Mayor of $3120 to $106,960 - that is also a 3 per cent rise.
The Lord Mayor also received a councillor's fee, taking the total remuneration to $141,260
