Wollongong City Council will have to fork over an extra $1 million, due to a sudden shift in state government policy.
At the heart of the issue is the emergency services levy (ESL), which is used to fund the Rural Fire Service and other groups.
Insurance companies pay 73.7 per cent of the levy, local councils 11.7 per cent by councils and 14.6 per cent comes from the state government.
Since the levy's introduction in 2017, the state government has had an informal deal that it would pay the annual rise in the levy for councils.
But the new Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib has said that was only an "ad hoc" agreement and decided to scrap it - just after many councils had planned their budgets for the coming year.
As part of a Local Government NSW campaign, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has tabled a motion for Monday night's council meeting opposing the move.
His motion calls for this year's subsidy to either be restored or deferred to the following financial year to allow councils to better plan for the extra bill.
"For Wollongong City Council, the ESL has increased by $1.1 million for 2023-24 and the ESL subsidy has reduced by $1 million, bringing Council's total contribution to $6.1 million for next financial year," Cr Bradbery's motion stated.
"This increased cost amounts 31 per cent of the expected increase in rate income for 2023-24.
"The ESL is significantly impacting the financial position of councils in NSW and is resulting in reduced expenditure on services and infrastructure for the community."
Cr Bradbery also wanted to see a "fairer, more transparent and financially sustainable" way of funding emergency services developed.
The motion also called on council to write to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal - which sets the rates councils can charge - noting the levy is "manifestly disproportionate" to the 3.7 per cent rise the body set for council.
This, Cr Bradbery's motion stated "has resulted in additional financial stress".
Shellharbour City councillors passed a similar motion opposing the levy earlier this year, though it was not unanimous with the four Labor councillors opposing it.
