Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery calls for a rethink on Emergency Services Levy bill hike

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:35pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes to the emergency services levy, which funds the Rural Fire Service, will cost Wollongong City Council an extra $1 million.
Changes to the emergency services levy, which funds the Rural Fire Service, will cost Wollongong City Council an extra $1 million.

Wollongong City Council will have to fork over an extra $1 million, due to a sudden shift in state government policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.