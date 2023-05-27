Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jerome Lawrence drove ex around Wollongong for nine hours but failed in kidnap appeal

May 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man who kidnapped his ex and drove her Wollongong for nine hours has had his appeal rejected. File picture
A man who kidnapped his ex and drove her Wollongong for nine hours has had his appeal rejected. File picture

A man who kidnapped his ex-partner, driving her around Wollongong for hours while threatening and assaulting her won the right to appeal his sentence - and then had that same appeal dismissed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.