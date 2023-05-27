A man who kidnapped his ex-partner, driving her around Wollongong for hours while threatening and assaulting her won the right to appeal his sentence - and then had that same appeal dismissed.
Jerome Lawrence was sentenced last year in Campbelltown Local Court to six years and six months jail over the October 2019 incident.
The court ruling stated that Lawrence was waiting in the driveway of his ex de facto's home when she returned home from a family gathering.
Pushing her into the passenger seat, Lawrence got behind the wheel, saying he would "f...king kill" her as he drove off.
He drove to Campbelltown and then Wollongong, striking the woman and further threatening her.
When Lawrence stopped for fuel at Kanahooka, he told her he would kill her if she ran away. He also went through a fast food drive-thru to pick up food while she sat next to him.
She managed to escape from the car after nine hours when Lawrence stopped in Wollongong to pick up a methadone prescription.
She ran to Wollongong Hospital, where police were called. When the woman was examined she was found to have multiple bruises to her face and scalp, and haemorrhaging into one eye. She also suffered bruising to an arm, left thigh and waist.
Police arrested Lawrence two days later and charged him with numerous offences.
Lawrence's move to appeal was filed a month past the deadline, but the Court of Criminal Appeal granted him an extension of time and heard the appeal.
His appeal rested on several claims, including that the sentencing judge did not take into account his "reduced moral culpability and mental health conditions", that his drug use from an early age was not a mitigating factor and that the sentence imposed was "manifestly excessive".
The appeal court judges dismissed Lawrence's appeal on all grounds.
In terms of the first claim they found his moral culpability and mental health "were not relevant to an assessment of the gravity of offences committed over a prolonged period that involved the assault, intimidation, and degradation of a former de facto spouse".
Regarding the drug addiction, the judges found that was taken into account when sentencing.
Rather than the sentence being "manifestly excessive" the judges found it to be "lenient", noting the intimidation charge carried a five-year maximum penalty and 20 years in the case of the aggravated kidnapping charge.
