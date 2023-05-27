The apprentice outwitted the master but James Patrick left Kiama Showground a "reasonably happy" man despite watching his Kiama side lose 68-34 to Avondale on Saturday.
All the talk in the lead-up to the clash between the teams coming second and third on the Illawarra District Rugby Union ladder, was on the battle in the respective coaches boxes.
Patrick enjoyed plenty of success during his time as coach of the Wombats and now his captain during his 10-year reign in Avondale, Joe Aiona, is enjoying his own success as coach of last season's grand finalists.
While disappointed to lose, Patrick was happy with facets of Kiama's game and felt the Cows would take valuable lessons from the loss to the "slick and impressive" Avondale outfit.
"I enjoy those sort of games. They're a good side. It was a very attacking game," he said.
"There will be some sore bodies tomorrow but I enjoyed it."
The visiting Avondale side always looked in control despite only leading 28-20 at halftime.
The Wombats took a stranglehold on the game in the early part of the second half, crossing for three unanswered tries.
Avondale would score three more tries in the second half before Kiama scored two consolation tries in the final 10 minutes of the game.
One of Kiama's five-pointers came to their new recruit, former Vikings player Jack Hobbs.
"We went away from our game plan a little bit and got a bit flustered and didn't come back from it until probably the last 10 minutes," Patrick said
"We weren't too bad in the first half I thought but then we didn't respect the ball enough. The turnovers hurt us.
"I said during the week they're a quality team. Shoalhaven and Avondale is where you want to be.
"You want to play those games and be a part of it.
"We just need to stick to our game plan and not get flustered. Unfortunately we couldn't do it for long enough periods."
Avondale crossed for 10 tries with doubles to Taufonua Alone and Leon Longbottom.
The Wombats' impressive No 8 Tevita Vea capped off his man-of-the-match performance with a fine late solo try. Enigmatic winger Netani Siga had another day out for Avondale.
A week after scoring four tries in the Wombats' last-start win over Shamrocks, he contributed 23 points in the win over Kiama, courtesy of a try and making nine conversion kicks from 10 attempts.
Avondale assistant coach Sene Auelua was particularly impressed with the Wombats' attitude, particularly in the second half.
"It was good to see the boys come back out and play our game. Even though we lost it a bit at the end we did very well to get the win," he said.
"Credit to the boys. We threw a few young boys in as we had a few injuries throughout the week and some boys got the flu.
"But we had no excuses and played some solid rugby against a very good side.
"I always knew they were going to match us in the first half. We just had to grind it out against them.
"They had a big pack, mobile pack, same as us.
"When teams play Avondale they grow another leg. We show respect to the other teams, respect to the game and we want to come out firing, which we did."
Auelua also praised Kiama's never-say-die attitude, saying the score didn't really reflect how tough a game it was.
He added nevertheless it was good to get a win over Illawarra rugby great James Patrick.
"Just like players, you like to get one over your mates. Today we got one over James but James is a good bloke, well respected in the coaches, especially with the Pacific Islander community....James has done it for a long time and he is doing a good job with Kiama."
Meantime, Campbelltown held tough at home to down the visiting Shamrocks 28-22
Tech Waratahs also secured a round seven victory on Saturday, with a hard-fought 24-20 triumph at the home of the Bowral Blacks.
In the remaining fixture Camden downed the win-less University 41-24.
