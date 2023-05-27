Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League

Going pro: Shellharbour sisters Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos rewarded with full Sydney FC contracts

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 28 2023 - 10:08am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jynaya (left) and Indiana Dos Santos. Picture by @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
Jynaya (left) and Indiana Dos Santos. Picture by @gragrapix/Zenith SEM

Shellharbour sister-duo Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos are officially fully fledged professional athletes with Sydney FC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.