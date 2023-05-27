Shellharbour sister-duo Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos are officially fully fledged professional athletes with Sydney FC.
Fresh off respective breakout years in the A-League Women's competition, the pair have been upgraded from their original scholarship deals to fully professional contracts by their championship winning club Sydney FC.
The youngsters have both been signed for two years with the club.
The Dos Santos sisters both made their debuts for the Sky Blues in the season just gone, guiding the team to the premiership/championship double in the process.
They were two of 17 players to be retained by the club for next season after there were rumours of large player movement in the off-season due to the impressive performances by a number of stars.
One of Sydney's best last season in Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby was always contracted for another campaign at the club, but her performances all season - but particularly in their semi-final win against Victory and the grand final win versus Western - had raised eyebrows and there were talks she could be signed overseas as a result.
Jynaya Dos Santos (17) made her debut for Ante Juric's side in round one before Indiana (15) created history by becoming the club's youngest ever goalscorer and the youngest ever player to take to the field in a decider in A-League (both male and female) history at 15 years and 206 days old.
"I'd like to thank those players for their dedication and for helping us create a culture which has led to much success in recent years," Juric said.
"They've all performed exceptionally whenever they have been called upon and have contributed immensely to our squad, so we wish them well.
"It's fantastic to have kept the majority of our players together for next season and I look forward to adding more ahead of pre-season.
"We will be looking to improve as it will be another tough season but I'm confident we can retain both titles and create more memories," the coach added.
Sydney FC defeated Western United 4-0 in the decider last month and in doing so saw the club claim its fourth grand final crown.
Title winning stars Rachel Lowe, Madison Haley, Katie Offer and Shay Evans will all leave the club while Kiwi international Anna Green is set to retire from football, meaning there will be some new blood at FC next campaign.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
