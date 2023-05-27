Wests remain unbeaten through the opening month of the competition after seeing off Collies 22-10 at Collegians on Saturday, a contest that saw the Dogs briefly reduced to 11 men for the second time this season.
The Devils led 6-4 after a tightly-fought first half, but also took a one man advantage into the interval after Collies centre Callan Briggs was sent off for dissent as halftime closed in.
It left the hosts to go the full second half a man down, the blow compounded by the sin-binning of key forward Josh Dowel midway through the second stanza for a high shot on Wests hooker Ryan Barbuto.
It's the second time this year the reigning premiers have been forced to play with 11 men having seen off Dapto 22-14 in round two despite having two players sent off.
They didn't go close to repeating the effort on Saturday, the Devils running in three second half tries to seal the win and remain unbeaten at the top of the ladder through five rounds.
It came despite being severely undermanned, with key forwards Nathan Leatigaga, Zac Blay and Luke Chalker all unavailable, while front-row dynamo Jalal Bazzaz suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury.
Back-line stars Wyndham Peachey and Sosaia Feki were also watching on, though stand-in fullback Dylan Palmer-Quigg proved arguably the Devils best on the day.
Collies proved their own worst enemy, but the Devils were on top well before going a couple of men up despite leading by just two at halftime.
It was an important win over a top-two rival, but not one coach Pete McLeod will recall with any great fondness.
"It was definitely an arm wrestle but, to be honest, I think it was a bludger of a game," McLeod said.
"I think we both had big games last week and, watching the game today, you could probably see that. I think we both made a heap of errors.
"We spoke about at halftime about how they'd [won following send-offs] before. A couple of weeks ago they played with 11 or 12 [and won] so we knew they'd be used to it.
"We thought that they'd defend their middle really well and then try and fill the space on the outside. If we just tried go around and them, they'd come from the inside, which they did and they did that really well.
"We hoped that the space would be through the middle against some tired boys who had been defending a man down, and a couple of times it worked pretty well for us. We'll take the win."
The result gives the Devils a slender for-and-against advantage over second-placed De La Salle, with whom they shared a draw in round two, with both sides yet to suffer a defeat after De La got past Corrimal 30-16 on Saturday.
The climb to top spot has come in scrappy fashion, with the typically slick Devils still to hit their stride. They'll face Dapto next week heading into the bye, one McLeod feels his side will need given the injury toll its currently nursing.
"You'd definitely take where we are if they offered it to you at the start of the year," McLeod said.
"I don't think we're playing great footy at the moment, and we certainly don't have all our players available for selection every week. I think we've been a bit vulnerable in the last couple of weeks, but we've got the wins so we'll take it and move on."
It took 27 minutes for the nil-all dead lock to break, with Devils skipper Mitch Porter crossing from close range after his side enjoyed a glut of possession at the Dogs ends.
Callum Gromek's individual effort from 30 metres out opened the hosts' account, but they couldn't find their next try until Zeik Foster's chip-and-chase effort five minutes from time.
By then Wests had got across three times, with Lachlan Hurst, Colby Pellow and Levi Pascoe all bagging tries through a tiring Collies defensive line midway through the stanza.
The result was a second loss on the bounce for the premiers, with discipline emerging as an issue for Peter Hooper's side.
Briggs' marching over a verbal exchange with a touch judge was the second time the Dogs have copped a send-off for dissent, with utility forward Jesse McDonald also sent for verballing the referee back in round two.
Hooper conceded his side is learning the hard way that it's not the type of ill-discipline it can afford in a competition so tightly fought.
"Playing with 11 and 12, we've got to have a little bit of a look at ourselves there," Hooper said.
"You can't really blame Josh (Dowel) when you're making a tackle under fatigue because we're playing with 12. That's just one of those things, but the other send off, that is in our control."
Having been held scoreless through the second half of a 28-14 loss to De La Salle last week, Hooper will put plenty of focus on tidying up the Dogs effort with ball in hand.
"We've probably had three poor halves of footy this year and they're the last three halves we've played," Hooper said.
"That's on us. We've just got to be better at being in the grind. We got down to good ball today and we threw the ball out the backside two or three times. That's not in our nature.
"I think you could probably watch that first half and every time we got a good ball [set], we turned the ball over and we lacked discipline in the six-again and penalties.
"It's concerning that we can't control the footy. Effort wasn't an issue, but our execution certainly was. We spoke about not doubling up on errors and penalties today and sometimes in that first half we tripled up so there's some things to work on for sure.
"It's not an easy game. Two weeks ago we were sitting on top of the comp, but if you're not preparing properly and not aiming up enough mentally each week, you're going to get beat."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Thirroul snapped a two-game losing streak with a 32-10 win over Dapto at Gibson Park.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
