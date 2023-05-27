Illawarra Mercury
Two marched as Wests see off Collegians in fiery Illawarra Rugby League grand final rematch

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 27 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 5:46pm
Wests remain unbeaten through the opening month of the competition after seeing off Collies 22-10 at Collegians on Saturday, a contest that saw the Dogs briefly reduced to 11 men for the second time this season.

