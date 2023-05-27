They are the locations of many a childhood holiday memory - Port Macquarie and the Blue Mountains.
But even more specifically, the Fantasy Glades theme park on the mid-North Coast of NSW, and closer to Sydney, the Zig Zag Railway in the Blue Mountains.
The historic railway in the Blue Mountains reopened to the public today after undergoing a full restoration.
The first passenger trip in more than 10 years is sold out.
Zig Zag Railway acting CEO Daniel Zolfel said the whole community helped restore the attraction.
"It's been 10-plus years of blood, sweat and tears so this weekend's reopening brings overwhelming relief and will be very emotional for all those involved," Mr Zolfel said.
The not-for-profit Zig Zag Railway Co-op resurrected the heritage-listed railway in 1975 but was stalled from 2012 by accreditation issues followed by bushfire and storm damage, and then further wiped out by the 2019-2020 bushfires.
Rather than just relive your childhood memories, you can make new ones as the once-popular theme park in suburban Port Macquarie is now up for sale.
Closed back in 2002, Jeff Crowe bought the property and restored buildings dating back to the theme park days with a plan to reopen the site to the public, not as a theme park, but as a nod to nostalgia.
Now to be known as Fantasy Glades Estate, McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie is the listing agent.
The 1.68 hectare property is on the market through expressions of interest until July 21.
