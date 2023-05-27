The Nowta-Bomaderry Jets are the surprise leaders at the halfway mark of the Group Seven rugby league competition.
The Jets picked up their seventh win of the season on Saturday when they downed Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 36-16 at Bomaderry Sports Complex.
Nowra have won seven and drawn one of their nine games to date to be on 15 competition points after nine rounds.
Jets player-coach Adam Quinlan has been instrumental in his team's success, especially in Nowra's win over the Stingrays, where he bagged three tries.
The Stingrays of Shellharbour, who the Jets beat last week, have a washed-out game in hand still to play, as do the Kiama Knights, Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
Meantime, in the other round nine fixture played on Saturday, the Jamberoo Superoos fought back from 16-6 down with just over 20 minutes to go to beat the Gerringong Lions 18-16 at Kevin Walsh Oval
The win over last season's beaten grand finalists came a week after Jamberoo beat the reigning premiers Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
The Superoos victory over the Lions was just as impressive, especially considering the fact that the Scott Stewart-coached Gerringong side led for large parts of the game.
Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas was a happy man after his team's fourth win of the season. He was particularly pleased Jamberoo held tough throughout the gruelling contest.
"I was especially pleased how well we were able to stay focused for the entirety of the game," Dallas said. "It was a super high quality contest and was always going to come down to the last possession .
"The boys worked real hard and kept faith in what we were doing until the end."
While it was a good result for Jamberoo, it was a bitter pill to swallow for Lions coach Stewart.
For the second week on the trot Stewart has seen his side give up leads late on.
Last week he said some 'dumb' decisions allowed Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles to fight-back from 30-10 to snatch a thrilling 36-32 victory.
There will be three matches on Sunday to wrap up round nine of the Group Seven competition.
The pick of the games is the local Shellharbour derby between the Stingrays of Shellharbour and Shellharbour Sharks at Flinders Field.
Buoyed by a breakthrough win last week, the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles take on Kiama Knights at Centenary Field, while reigning premiers Warilla will look to get back to the winners circle when they play Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
