Emergency services conducted a joint training exercise in one of the Illawarra's most notorious rock fishing spots.
The multi-agency training exercise was conducted off Hill 60 at Port Kembla on Saturday and simulated a fisherman being swept off the rocks.
Crews from NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, the Police rescue squad, surf lifesaving Illawarra, City of Wollongong lifeguards, as well as SES and Marine Rescue were involved in the training day.
The initial scenario involved a fisherman being swept off the rocks at Hill 60, followed by a vertical rescue job scenario, which required teams to change tack mid-way through the operation.
The exercise was run out of Marine Rescue's Hill 60 base, with the Westpac helicopter dropping in.
The complex operation involved on-water patient transfers and working in challenging conditions including in-shore rock platforms.
The site is one of the most notorious in the Illawarra, with a live rescue conducted off Hill 60 only days prior.
A spate of rock fisher deaths in the summer of 2021-22 prompted a life jacket mandate for the area, with police to enforce the requirement.
Thankfully, on Saturday, the only thing being rescued was a dummy.
