Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Emergency services conduct training exercise at Hill 60

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:21am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services conducted a joint training exercise in one of the Illawarra's most notorious rock fishing spots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.