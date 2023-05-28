Shellharbour Sharks plan to out-muscle their bigger Stingrays of Shellharbour opponents worked a treat on Sunday at Flinders Field.
The visiting Sharks rattled their derby rivals from the get go and secured a deserved 20-12 win.
Shellharbour only led 10-6 at halftime and the Stingrays were always in striking distance but the Sharks controlled the game for large parts and never really looked like losing to their fierce Group Seven rugby league rivals.
Sharks captain James Ralphs was one of the best players on the park and capped his fine performance with two of his team's four tries.
But the second-rower was quick to praise his team-mates after the game for sticking to the Sharks' game-plan to the letter tee.
"[Being physical] is something we talked about during the week," Ralphs said.
"They're a big team and have a really big pack. We knew that to match it with them we had to dominate them early and I feel like our boys did that.
"We're not the biggest, but I feel like we're pretty fit and we hit hard. That worked to our advantage today."
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner and live-wire hooker Colby Smith tried hard throughout the match and it was their combination, albeit a bit fortunate, which led to Smith crossing for a try on the stroke of a halftime to give the home side a sniff of an unlikely victory.
A Sharks opponent tried to strip the ball from Warner's hands as he tried to score but the ball ended up in Smith's hands, who duly scored to add some respectability to what had been a poor first half by the Stingrays.
Despite the setback the Sharks came out firing in the second half and quickly jumped out to a 14-6 lead after centre Jacob Seabrook crossed out wide.
Sharks workhorse Josh Starling all but wrapped up the win for the visitors when he crossed for a try under the posts, which was converted by Seabrook.
Though the Stingrays side, which had won six of seven games heading into the Sharks encounter, refused to lie down.
A try late on to Jake Kamire reduced the deficit to only eight points with three minutes still to play and made for some nervy final minutes for the Sharks faithful.
Ralphs said the Sharks were confident they could come away with the win if they restricted the scoring opportunities of the Stingrays.
"We were happy at the break. We knew if we could come out after halftime and put an early try on them and our defence held up and we kept them to six points, we knew we'd be a real chance." he said.
"We back ourselves to take teams deep into the game . We feel like once we get there we can hold them off because we've been working really hard all season. It's just rewards today.
"They're still the new boys but they've got us a couple of times in the last couple of years so today's pretty special.
"It's a privilege to play against them because they're a really good club and they got a really good junior base.
"We know it's a derby and it's good to win but we all get along well, we're all mates.
"At the end of the day, it's just a game of footy."
Nevertheless his Stingrays counterpart Tom Warner admitted losing to the Sharks stung more than a usual loss.
"It's a tough one to take. Especially going back-to-back losses at home," he said.
"Being a local derby stung a bit more.
"It took us a while to get going. I thought they were pretty good up the middle.
"They had high energy and they were pretty physical. They just out enthused.
"They got a big pack and we knew that going in and we did train for it but they just went through us at the start.
"We just weren't good enough today."
Reigning premiers Warilla-Lake South Gorillas also weren't good enough on Sunday, beaten 36-22 by Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
In the other fixture on Sunday Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles downed Kiama Knights 42-30 at Centenary Field.
Round nine kicked off on Saturday with wins to league leaders Nowra-Bomaderry Jets and Jamberoo Superoos, who downed Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 36-16 and Gerringong Lions 18-16 respectively.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
