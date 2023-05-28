Two men have been charged after cocaine with a srtreet value of $60 million in a shipping container at Port Botany
Police found 120kg of cocaine in the container after responding to reports of a break and enter at a shipping container logistics company late Thursday night.
A security nabbed a 27-year old man at the scene and he was later arrested, while the other man allegedly bolted.
Strike Force Biles and Australian Border Force took charge of the investigation and when the container was searched about 120kg of cocaine, packaged in 1kg bricks, were found stored within the walls of the container.
The 27-year-old was charged with entering enclosed lands, assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.
He was refused bail and will re-appear at Waverley Local Court on June 13.
Strike force detectives executed search warrants at three units across the Balmain and Leichhardt areas, and found crow bars, breaking tools, gloves, bags and more.
A 19-year-old was arrested during the search of a unit in Leichhardt.
He was charged with intent to commit indictable offence, large commercial supply of prohibited drugs and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border-restricted drug.
He was refused bail and will reappear at Downing Centre Local Court on July 20.
Police will allege the men travelled from Greece, to access the drugs from the legitimate container on behalf of local criminal associates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.