A big three is starting to emerge after seven rounds of the 2023 AFL South Coast competition.
Two-time reigning premiers Figtree Kangaroos and the team they beat in last season's grand final, the Wollongong Bulldogs, recorded impressive wins on Saturday.
Emerging power Northern District Tigers also had a good win on Saturday, downing the plucky Shellharbour City Suns 9.11-65 to 4.11- 41 at Myimbarr Community Park.
It was the Tigers fourth win of the season and came after the Mick Montague-coached side started the campaign with back-to-back losses to perennial heavyweights the Kangaroos and Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs remain the only undefeated team, their seventh triumph a crushing 13.17 - 95 to 1.3 -9 victory over the Wollongong Lions at Keira Oval.
William Neate and Eddie Keogh kicked four goals apiece for the Bulldogs.
The Kangaroos were also impressive in their 129 to 31 win over Kiama Power at Bonaira Oval.
Figtree coach Michael Coleman said his team's win was built on a very good second quarter performance.
"It was really pleasing. We had a really good second quarter which really set up the game for us," he said.
Coleman said the team played well as a collective but praised the performances of the impressive Joel Bottin-Noonan, Jacob May and Matt Stark.
Nick Hay also did well for the Kangaroos, kicking five majors.
Having lost only one game to date, Figtree are travelling nicely but Coleman is keen to improve on the Kangaroos' consistency heading forward.
"We've played good footy in patches, but we are probably yet to put four quarters together. So it just comes down to consistency," he said.
"We've had a few new blokes come into the side so for me it's about consistency and getting the boys gelling together. Playing consistent footy together is probably the thing that is going to improve us the most."
Coleman also praised the Power for running their first Indigenous Round.
"They did a great job and put on a great day," he said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
